Christian Brothers mum on controversy

SHILLONG: The Congregation of Christian Brothers running the St. Edmund’s College is keeping mum on the standoff between the management and the teachers.

When The Shillong Times approached a member of Christian Brothers sitting at the Rector’s office to seek clarity on the issue, he refused to speak and said, “We have nothing to say from our side.”

Other functionaries of the College, including the principal remained aloof.

The Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association, St. Edmund’s College (MCTA, SEC) Unit on July 1 had launched an indefinite protest against the College governing body over various issues.

The teachers have demanded dissolution of the governing body, reinstatement of assistant professor Jeffreyson Wahlang besides bringing uniform service rules for the teachers.

The president of MCTA, SEC unit, MB Tariang said Wahlang had participated in a peaceful protest on May 20 as per direction of the MCTA, SEC unit.

The secretary of the college wrote to Wahlang on June 12, stating that the Management wants to know if Wahlang willingly participated in the black flag demonstration which included “sit-ins” outside the staff room in the college.

Strangely, the secretary of the College did not provide any reason for relieving Wahlang as an assistant professor (probation) of the college with effect from June 29.

Again, the teachers lamented the latest rules for college post teachers. Though the matter was taken up with the governing body there was no result despite assurances.

The MCTA had also filed an FIR before the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, against Bro. Simon Coelho, secretary of the governing council, principal of St Edmund’s College, Sylvanus Lamare and Bursar of the College Bro. Julias Stelgus accusing them of misappropriation of government allotted funds.

A police official said the investigation into the matter is going on.

The MCTA on Monday continued its agitation by holding a statewide signature campaign in support of Wahlang’s immediate and unconditional reinstatement in the services of St Edmund’s College.

Different units of the MCTA throughout the state wore black badges to support the demand for reinstatement of Wahlang.

Social media campaign

When contacted, general secretary of MCTA, Amanda Basaiawmoit said social media campaign was launched on Tuesday. “It will continue and we will add some more to it also in the days to come”, he said.

Amanda said the MCTA demanded unconditional re-instatement of Wahlang and wanted the management to resolve the issues of St. Edmund’s College.