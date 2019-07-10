‘All stakeholders must be vigilant to check human trafficking’

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s Minister for Social Welfare, Kyrmen Shylla sought the active involvement of all stakeholders including parents, teachers, NGOs, the police, etc., while calling upon them to be vigilant in order to tackle the crime of human trafficking more effectively.

The Meghalaya State Commission for Women in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare, Government of Meghalaya and the International Justice Mission, Kolkata organised a One Day State Level Consultation on Human Trafficking of Women and Girls in Meghalaya at Yojana Bhawan Auditorium, Meghalaya Main Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The minister also said that the lack of employment opportunities in the formal sector leads individuals towards seeking employment in the informal sector where withholding of wages, debt bondage and various forms of physical and sexual abuse at the work place are common.

He further added that the issue of human trafficking is a matter of great concern to the society where women, especially the economically disadvantaged and marginalized groups face an increased risk of exploitation.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of Meghalaya State Commission for Women, Theilin Phanbuh urged the state government to strengthen the Anti-Trafficking unit of the police.

The programme highlighted the issues concerning North East India that has emerged as a hub of human trafficking in India wherein Assam with the highest number of 1494 trafficking cases in the country emerged as the worst-affected state.

During the programme, a documentary film entitled “In the Shadows- Voices of victims of Human Trafficking” filmed by the Department of Social Work, Women’s College, Shillong and produced by the Meghalaya State Commission for Women was released by the Chief Guest.

The inaugural function was followed by a technical session on the topics, ‘Global and National insights on Human Trafficking’ and ‘Role of Police in Human Trafficking’ where Saji Philip, Director of Operations, International Justice Mission, Kolkata and Lakador Syiem, Superintendent of Police, West Jaintia Hills District were the resource persons.