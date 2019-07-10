Achik group seeks action against contractor

TURA: The All A’chik Youth Federation (AAYF), Gambegre Regional Unit has sought action against a contractor in charge of constructing a village road in West Garo Hills, for abandoning the project halfway through its construction.

The road in question is the 12-kilometre long Darengre to Nengja Bolchugre road, the construction of which was undertaken under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme by F Ch Momin in 2016.

According to the federation, due to the road being abandoned midway through its construction, it is in such a state that it has become impossible for small and private vehicles to ply through.

In their complaint to the West Garo Hills deputy commissioner, the federation sought strict action against the erring contractor stating that due to his negligence, the people of the area are facing immense hardships in terms of transportation on a daily basis.

According to the federation, the continuous plying of heavily loaded trucks on the abandoned road has also worsened its condition making lives miserable for the people.

Earlier on July 6, the leaders of the federation also held a meeting with the local people, Nokmas and Sordars of the area where a decision was taken to put a ban on the plying of heavy trucks on the road. The meeting also decided to give the contractor 20 days time to restart work on the road failing which, action would be taken.