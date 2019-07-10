3 die in flood and landslides in Assam

GUWAHATI: Three persons have lost their lives due to flood and landslides in districts of Kamrup (M), Golaghat and Dhemaji in Assam where 2,07,098 population have been affected so far in the Flood in 11 districts.

According to Assan State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), total 530 villages in 24 revenue circles of 11 district s of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat and Dibrugarh of Assam have been affected in the year’s second wave of flood.

A person was killed and two others were injured on Wednesday after incessant rains triggered landslides here.

One Narayan Shah died after stones and mud from adjacent hillock caved in on his house in Gorchuk area, officials of ASDMA) said.

While other members of Shah’s family managed to escape, Shah got trapped in the debris and died.

Two other persons were injured in a separate incidents of landslides in the same area, officials said.

The ASDMA had earlier issued warnings and notices to hill dwellers in and around the city to vacate their houses ahead of the monsoon season as the areas are prone to landslides.

River, Brahmaputra in Jorhat and Sonitpur, Dikhou in Sivasagar, Dhansiri in Golaghat, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur and Beki River in Barpeta districts are flowing above danger level.

NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams have been pressed into service in the flood affected areas for search and rescue operation.

Presently, 13 relief Camps are operational in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Golaghat and Jorhat districts with 249 inmates and 10 Relief Distribution Centres have been set up in the districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Golaghat and Jorhat.