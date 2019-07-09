Virat meets Kane in another World Cup semi-final

Manchester: They grew in stature and spread their wings in international cricket together but rival captains Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson could never have imagined leading their sides in another World Cup semi-final, this time the senior one.

The photos of 18-year-olds Kohli and Williamson prior to the U-19 World Cup semi-final in 2008, was released by the ICC and it immediately went viral. They are as different as chalk and cheese. Kohli carries the burden of a billion hopes and is always under focus, while Williamson gives the impression of an under the radar character with vibes of a 9-5 corporate job.

But one thing that unites them is the mutual respect that champions have for each other as they fondly recollected their journey. “It’s not even 2008, I remember 2007 we went to New Zealand and we were playing an U19 Test match and he (Williamson) played a shot off one of our fast bowlers, who was quick, off the back foot,” Kohli remembered. “I remember standing in slips and telling another guy, ‘I have never seen anyone play a shot like that’ and he was special. “He was always that stand-out player and had special ability to go all the way and he’s a lovely guy. We get along very well,” the Indian captain said, terming his opposite number and Ross Taylor as main players in rival ranks. Williamson, on his part, felt that he always knew that Kohli was destined for success. “He was a formidable player, growing up — that seems odd to say because we were at the same age playing against each other on a number of occasions and then to go into international cricket at a youngish age, then IPL and these different sorts of things,” the Black Caps captain said.

However, It has been a dream World Cup campaign for Virat Kohli’s men and now everything boils down to having two perfect days. The quest starts with the semifinal clash against New Zealand here on Tuesday.

And though the formidable Indian top-order, led by tournament top-scorer Rohit Sharma, is expected to deliver, New Zealand’s seam attack will also be ready and waiting to knock at the corridor of uncertainty. It has been a campaign in which Kohli and his men have been successfully able to hide their chinks even without a suitable ‘Plan B’ but they don’t have an option of letting the script go awry anymore. The sub-plots promise to be fascinating — Rohit trying to hook a Lockie Ferguson bouncer, KL Rahul negotiating one from Trent Boult that could tail in, Kohli smashing Matt Henry all around. Or it could be Kane Williamson’s near perfect technique against spinners or Ross Taylor trying to get a grip of Jasprit Bumrah. Last but not the least is whether Mahendra Singh Dhoni is able to get a hang of Mitchell Santner’s slow left-arm orthodox bowling having watched him closely at the Chennai Super Kings nets.

A near flawless campaign could come to a naught against a gutsy Black Caps side which has always asked probing questions in ICC tournaments. To India’s comfort, New Zealand’s tournament has gone on a downward spiral during their last three games but their initial good work helped them beat Pakistan to a last four spot.

But it couldn’t have been more enticing that Rohit (647), KL Rahul (360) and Virat Kohli (442) with a cumulative contribution of 1347 runs will meet their match in Ferguson (17 wickets), Boult (15 wickets) and Matt Henry (10 wickets), who have shared 42 wickets between them. Not to forget that all-rounder Jimmy Neesham (11 wickets) and Colin de Grandhomme (5 wickets) take the seamers’ tally to 58 wickets. ‘Law of averages’ can be a worry for India simply because the top-order hasn’t had a failure as such. (PTI)

New Delhi: It woudn’t be wrong to say that India opener Rohit Sharma is enjoying the form of his lfe.

The Mumbai batsman is the highest run-getter in the ongoing World Cup and with every passing day, he is achieveing one or the other feat. Skipper Virat Kohli has always been termed as the ‘run-machine’, but in the showpiece event, it is Rohit who is re-writing the record books. It seems that Rohit is on a mission to get the coveted trophy back home and his coach Dinesh Lad also reckons the same. Lad says Rohit will leave no stone unturned to bring the trophy back home.Talking to IANS, Lad said: “Rohit’s batting has been incredible, giving the message that he is on a mission to lift the trophy.”

Rohit has already slammed five centuries in this World Cup and with 647 runs to his name, the Mumbai batsman is within a touching distance of overtaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in a single World Cup.Sachin holds the record with 673 runs scored during the 2003 World Cup, followed by former Australia opener Matthew Hayden who amassed up 659 runs in the 2007 edition. Commenting on Rohit’s batting, Lad said: “He is playing his natural game, which is his strength. Yes, he has changed his temparament a bit as now he tries to spend more time in the middle. Before leaving for England, I had advised him to remain in the wicket for at least 10-12 overs. He followed my advice and the rsult is there for all to see.” (IANS)

Manchester: Rain could play a spoilsport in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand, scheduled for July 9 at Old Trafford.

There is a possibility of gloomy weather as rains are close to the venue in the morning. It could be drier by the afternoon. The match will take place but there are expectations of some delays and interruptions.

“The weather could be playing a part for India against New Zealand. It is going to be gloomy as there is rain close by Old Trafford. It looks slightly going to be rainy, drizzly, on and off for the morning,” the Met Office told ANI.

India finished at the top on the World Cup standings with 15 points from nine fixtures, while New Zealand settled in the fourth position with 11 points from nine matches. However the apex cricketing body released information regarding reserve days for the knock-out stages of the tournament. Reserve days will be in place for both semi-finals and final of the tournament.

The semi-finals of the tournament will be played between India-New Zealand and Australia-England.A reserve day is required if the match officials decide that the ground and pitch conditions are not suitable for play to continue on the scheduled match day.

All the steps are taken to finish the match on the scheduled date even if it requires shortening the match up to 20-overs per side or extending the match up to 120 minutes.

If there is still no result on the scheduled match day, then the play goes on the reserve day, and the same time and hours of play are used as the scheduled match day.If no overs are bowled on the scheduled match day, then a full-50 overs per side match takes place on the reserve day if the weather permits. If the match ends up in a tie, super over is used to determine the winner.

However, if no play takes place on the reserve day of the semi-final as well, then the higher placed team from the group stages progress to the finals of the tournament.If there is no play possible on either the scheduled day of the final, or the reserve Day, the World Cup gets shared between the two finalist teams.

Reserve days for the semi-finals and final:

Semi-final 1: India vs New Zealand -July 10

Semi-final 2: England vs Australia -July 12

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 – July 15 (ANI)