Students allege faulty recruitment by Imphal CAU

SHILLONG: The postgraduate students of Agriculture and PhD scholars have alleged faulty recruitment by the Central Agricultural University, Imphal.

The delegation of students led by RTI activist Arju Dkhar met the Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh on Monday to take up the matter with concerned higher authorities.

According to the students, in the recruitment notice, only a bare minimum vacancy was allotted to STs who are predominant population of Meghalaya.

The state has three sub campuses, College of Post Graduate Studies in Agriculture, Umiam, College of Agriculture, Kyrdemkulai and College of Home Sciences, Tura. The students said from 155 vacancies announced, only 8 seats (5%) were allotted to ST candidates and out of which only 3 seats are given to posts of Assistant Professors which is the entry level post for a career in academia.

The students pointed out that the ST candidates have grim hope of being considered for the posts as 63 seats are categorised as unreserved thereby further depriving the ST students.

The students said there has been lack of transparency in the recruitment of non teaching staff (Grade 3 and 4).

They added that at the College of Post Graduate Studies, Umiam many employees are from Imphal after they were transferred from the headquarters.