State to explore alternative airport, helipads

SHILLONG: The state government will explore the possibility of constructing a new airport after taking up the matter with the Centre.

The government also plans construction of more helipads in major district headquarters as it currently depends on the helipad at Upper Shillong manned by the Air Force.

Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar told reporters on Monday that during the recent visit to the Umroi airport, it was made known that to facilitate landing of bigger aircraft, a cluster will have to be cut and the expenditure in this regard will come around Rs 8000 crore.

“We will take up the need to have an alternative airport with Union Civil Aviation Minister”, Dhar said.

Currently, the airport supports only small ATR aircraft as the runway is not sufficient for bigger aircraft to land.

Last week, during the hearing on the matter, the Director General of Civil Aviation had made a submission before the High Court of Meghalaya that for removing Cluster- 1, the expenditure will be around Rs 8,000 crore.

Earlier, Cluster-II and III were removed to expand the airport.