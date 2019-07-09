Shillong hospitals deny discrimination against HIV +ve people

SHILLONG: Authorities in Shillong Civil Hospital have denied the allegations that it had refused treatment to any HIV patient while the NEIGRIHMS is ascertaining the facts as far as the report of some HIV patients being discriminated in the Hospital

The matter came to light after the Meghalaya State Network for Positive People (MSNP) alleged that the two government-run hospitals denied treatment to two women since they are HIV positive patients.

The Medical Superintendent of Shillong Civil Hospital, Dr Phira said that he had consulted the surgeons after the report and it was informed that the patient was asked to report back but the lady never reported back

He also claimed that no HIV patient in the Hospital was discriminated while adding that there is an ART centre in the Hospital and any HIV patient can always report any matter to the nodal officer in the ART centre.

Echoing similar views, the Medical Superintendent of NEIGRIHMS, Dr Noor Topno said that to the best of his knowledge, there has been no discrimination against HIV patient in the institute.

He also said that following the report, he had written a letter in the hospital and the allegations were being ascertained.