Retd cop held in JH sex racket case

JOWAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the West Jaintia Hills District Executive Force has made 12 more arrests in connection with the sex racket case in the district.

In a press conference held on Monday at the SP’s conference hall here, MJ Marngar, who heads the SIT, said that one amongst the 12 arrested is a retired police officer while four were government employees.

Senior police officers, including the SP, Lakador Syiem, and Addl SP Donkupar Moksha were also present. “As we are still interrogating them, we are not able to provide you their names”, Marngar said.