Rain creates havoc in Shillong, rest of Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Continuous rains all over Shillong and other parts of the state has led to flash floods in low lying areas of Shillong city and even in the plain belts of Garo Hills.

As the city has been incessant rain for the last four days, water entered many localities in Polo and Forest Colony whereas paddy fields in Mawlai near NEHU were also seen submerged.

Officials from the District Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday informed that a tree fell down in Malki area due to land slide caused by rain and the road in the particular area was blocked.

Similarly, there were instances of tree falling in Ryndangbriew view point on the outskirts of the city and even in Mawryngkneng

There was, however, no casualty reported in all the incidents.

It was informed that the Emergency Operation Centre of the DDMA is open and the authority is taking reports from all Block Development Officers on hourly basis.

It may be mentioned that Shillong in the 24 hours has received more than 72.2 mm of rainfall and IMD report says that the heavy to very heavy rain may continue to take place in all the districts of Meghalaya for the next 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, the situation is also grim in the low lying and plain belt areas of Garo Hills.

Rajabala MLA, Azad Zaman said that the water level was increasing rapidly and entering into people’s home and Government must take immediate measures to see that the low lying areas do not get inundated if the rain continues.