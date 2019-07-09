Mukul gets nod to go for alternative govt

SHILLONG: With the state Congress remaining out of power, the AICC wanted the CLP leader Mukul Sangma to take initiative to form an alternative government in Meghalaya.

The message to the CLP leader was after the recent visit of AICC leader Luizinho Faleiro to the state since there is already resentment among the Congress legislators over Mukul continuing as the leader.

As the Congress has 19 legislators, some legislators feel that the likeminded groups can support the Congress to form an alternative government.

Recently, Congress leader HM Shangpliang said the CLP leader was entrusted to initiate steps for an alternative government.

However, there are others in the party who believe that under the leadership of Mukul, it will be difficult to form an alternative government.

The state congress is in a dilemma over the crisis in the party at the national level besides the political situation in Karnataka where the party is facing rebellion.

After the poor performance of the party in the Lok Sabha polls, the issue of CLP leadership in the state has surfaced coupled with skepticism about the revival of the party spreading among the party functionaries.

Faleiro, during his recent visit to the state, had downplayed any differences among the Congress legislators on the issue of CLP leadership.

However, during the meeting of the legislators chaired by Faleiro, Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh had raised the leadership issue but it was not followed up by the Congress leadership.

Though the Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats after the 2018 polls, it could not form the government despite the party offering the post of Chief Minister to UDP.

The Congress lost a seat after the party legislator Martin Danggo resigned and joined NPP.

Though Danggo had contested on NPP ticket, he was defeated by UDP candidate Pius Marwein.

Later, the setback in Selsella after the NPP candidate won the seat further reduced the strength of the Congress to 19 while NPP has gained with 21 seats and the party does not see any threat to the government since the coalition partners are committed.