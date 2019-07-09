Kaushal Yuva Samwaad hosted at Brynihat

NONGPOH: The Care Educational and Welfare Society on Tuesday hosted Kaushal Yuva Samwaad (Youth Skill Parliament) in its campus located at 13th Mile, Byrnihat, Ri Bhoi District. The programme was attended by 52 registered trainees and a dialogue was organised amongst them under Skill India Mission.

It may be noted, to commemorate World Youth Skills Day on July 15 and celebrating the 4th Anniversary of Skill India Mission, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has invited all training centers to organize ‘Kaushal Yuva Samwaad’ between July 8 and 10 respectively with the main objective to conduct a dialogue with the youth across the country and gather various issues, ideas, emerging new challenges and recommendations that would help in scaling current schemes and aid in updating and regulating various skill development programs.

Miss Pushpa Chetri Center Head of Care Educational and Welfare Society said Kaushal Yuva Samwaad is a great initiative to understand the mindset, the aspirations and the perspective of today’s youth. We believe that investment in youth and development of high-quality vocational programs will be the key factors for success in a globally competitive world’.

Kaushal Yuva Samwaad is being organized across Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK), Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Polytechnics, Institutes under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and other fee-based training centers across the country. As per the mandate, each training center must invite a minimum of 20 candidates to participate in the dialogue. Post the dialogue, the recommendations from the Kaushal Yuva Samwaad will be submitted to the Ministry via a portal nsdcindia.org/kys

Selected candidates will be invited to participate in an open dialogue with the Hon’ble Ministers of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship on July 15, 2019 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Kaushal Yuva Samwaad aims to create a dialogue between the youth and the Ministry. It is intended to identify and rectify the gaps so that all skill development programs are aligned to the current demands and help in creating a skilled workforce for the future.

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Mondi launched the National Mission on Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (branded as Skill India) on this day in 2015. Skill India Mission is no more just limited to the domestic market but is actively engaging with countries across the world to promote cross-geographical exposure and opportunities in the international market. India is a young nation and a skilled workforce will be able to cater to not only the market demand within the country but also the global market.