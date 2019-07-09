‘Insincerity in loan repayment a burden to banks, customers’

TURA: A senior bank official from Garo Hills has said that insincerity in repaying back the loans is a problem which burdens the bank and its other customers.

Area Manager of the Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd, J M Sangma informed this during the one day state supported “Motivational Programme” organized on Tuesday by the Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Societies, West Garo Hills at Multi Facility Centre, Ampati. The programme was organized to encourage people to set up co-operative societies with an aim to improve their livelihood and also to motivate existing co-operative societies.

During the programme, Sangma also stressed on Unity, honesty and sincerity as reasons to survive as cooperative societies which improves livelihood of people. “Meghalaya Co-operative Apex Bank being one of the largest banks today has bagged National Award for helping differently abled people procure loans to start up something which suit their skills and talents. Most government schemes such as Prime Minister Employment Generation Scheme are implemented through Co-operative Banks. Loans of Rs 5000 granted to farmers have yielded successful results of turnover of Rs 15 lakhs,” he informed.

Assistant Registrar Co-operative Societies, West Garo Hills, Tura, K P Choudhury apprised the participants comprising of educated unemployed youths, Self Help Groups (SHGs), Women’s group, members of Integrated Village Cooperative Societies (IVCS) and members of other co-operatives that unity and honesty are inherent ideas of co-operative societies discharging responsibility of banking and mini banking by extending credit to both members and non-members in society. He added that if motivated well, they can sustain better as co-operative societies need dedicated board members to thrive.

