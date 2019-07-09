I am playing different role in this WC: Kohli

Manchester: He has always been a quintessential hero of Indian batting line-up but skipper Virat Kohli is happy playing a protagonist, who does not mind letting his deputy Rohit Sharma take the World Cup centre-stage.

While Kohli’s five half centuries have been effortless, Rohit has overshadowed everyone with record five hundreds. The Indian skipper is so used to getting one ton after another, it is a surprise for his legion of fans to watch him go century-less for eight games in a row. Asked if it bothers him, the ‘run-machine’ emphatically said “not at all.”

“It’s been a different kind of role that I’ve had to play in this World Cup and as the captain of the team, I have been open to playing any kind of role that the team wants me to,” the skipper said. Rohit’s dominance is giving him and others a chance to control the middle-over phase. (PTI)