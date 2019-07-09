Garo Hills groups to rally over child’s murder

TURA: Several organizations from across the North Garo Hills region will be holding a protest rally on Wednesday morning calling on authorities to award capital punishment on a man arrested for beheading six-year-old girl child, last week.

While the decapitated head of the young child has been recovered, the body is yet to be found.

Organizations such as the Garo Students Union, FKJGP, ADE, FAF, DEO, DCYO, ABA and AAYF from Dainadubi and its adjoining areas will be participating in the rally from Chilpara to Bolmedang village.

“We want justice for the 6 year old child and demand capital punishment for the accused,” said GSU president of Depa-Sarangma Chengchang Marak.

The young victim was murdered and her decapitated head dumped in a river by the 26 year old murderer, Silsrang Marak, who hailed from Mapilsiram village of Kharkutta. The accused lured the child away from her home on Friday evening on the pretext of catching crabs from the paddy fields. He was caught by villagers, the morning after, while attempting to destroy evidence of his crime by throwing the upper torso of the child into the river.

The search for the body of the child continues by police and villagers in and around the area.

“Capital punishment has to be awarded on the accused for this heinous crime. This is one of the rarest of rare cases which justifies awarding of death sentence,” demanded the protesting organizations who met with the family of the child.

Investigators are not ruling out sexual assault of the victim by the accused given the track record of the arrested man who is said to be categorised as a paedophile who targets unsuspecting children.

“He was earlier arrested for the assault on a 9 year old boy,” said police from North Garo Hills.

Villagers mention that the accused was forced to leave his own village by the community in view of his sexual misconducts. “Even his family has disowned him,” claim villagers.