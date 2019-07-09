Foreigners’ Tribunal serves D- voter notice to CISF jawan

GUWAHATI: Another Foreigners’ Tribunal in Assam has hogged the headlines after serving a Doubtful Voter (D-voter) notice on an Assam-origin Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan. The tribunal in question is the one in Kamrup district.

The 46-year-old CISF jawan Mahmud Ali who is currently posted in Bankura district of West Bengal, recently got a call from a government official saying that he had to appear before the Foreigners’ Tribunal for a hearing as a D-voter notice had been served to him.

The jawan took a leave from his duty and appeared for the hearing before the Tribunal on July 6. The Tribunal staff after perusing all his documents, however, assured him that the case would be cleared soon.

The jawan produced documents of his father Keramat Ali’s school certificate of 1946 and copies of 1951 NRC and 1966 voter’s list.

Both the jawan and his father’s names are present in the 1951 NRC and 1966 voters’ list.

The names of the family members of Mahmud Ali also appeared in the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC). Mahmud Ali hails from Nagarbera village in Kamrup district of Assam.