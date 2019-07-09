Farmers protest against deduction of weight at Iewduh

SHILLONG: Hundreds of farmers defied the rain on Monday as they protested outside the office of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to voice their grievances on the deduction of weight of agricultural produce.

After a brief meeting with the CEM Teinwell Dkhar and the Executive Members (EMs) and leaders of Hill Farmers’ Union (HFU), the EM In-charge of Market, Jambor War addressed the farmers and informed them that a committee on farmers’ issues was formed headed by Deputy CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem as the chairman.

Standing on the premises of the KHADC, the farmers were all ears when War said their grievances will be addresses seriously. However, against the cacophony a voice was heard saying, “Speed it up.”

Seeing the commotion, the leader of HFU, Commander Shangpliang urged the farmers to be patient. After the public address, the crowd dispersed.

Meanwhile, CEM Teinwell Dkhar said the farmers can lodge a complaint if their rights have been suppressed.

It may be mentioned that the HFU has, time and again, demanded that the KHADC should take action against the middlemen who indulge in deduction of weight of agricultural produces at Iewduh.