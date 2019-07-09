DoNER secy reviews programmes’ status

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: DoNER secretary, Inder Jit Singh chaired a meeting with the chief nodal officers and nodal officers of Aspirational districts of Northeastern region on Monday and reviewed the status of implementation of various programmes in different sectors in these districts.

The meeting decided to identify common issues, challenges and thrust areas of all the Aspirational districts with reference to presentations made by the nodal officers and references of the data of NITI Aayog.

Singh said the ministry would take follow-up action based on the inputs received from the nodal officers of Aspirational districts.

He instructed the concerned officers to monitor the progress of these districts on a regular basis on different parameters.

He further directed them to coordinate with the line ministries, state governments and districts administration to intensify their efforts for development of Aspirational districts.

Nodal officers of Barpeta, Baksa, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Hailakandi and Udalguri (Assam); Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh), Chandel (Manipur); Ri Bhoi (Meghalaya); Mamit (Mizoram); Kiphire (Nagaland); West Sikkim (Sikkim) and Dhalai (Tripura) made presentations based on themes of such as health, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure, an official statement issued here said.