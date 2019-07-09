District admin on rain alert

SHILLONG: With Shillong and other parts of the district witnessing incessant rain for the past few days, the East Khasi Hills administration has gone on alert mode to react immediately to any natural calamity.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor War Nongbri said that the district administration as well as the District Disaster Management Authority were on alert for any eventuality.

Different line departments and officials are continuously interacting with each other and reports are being shared about any natural calamity or disaster so as to react suitably at the quickest possible time.

“We are alert 24X7 and we also request the citizens to inform us about any calamity be it big or small,” she said while adding that the teams are working in close coordination.

She said the administration was informed about the landslip in Pynursla within a few minutes and accordingly necessary action was taken. She also informed that recently soil around a tree was found to be loose and the message was immediately passed on to the concerned department for necessary action.

Shillong is prone to disasters like trees falling and landslips during the rainy season. A few years back, three lives were lost as a massive tree fell on a local taxi near the Raj Bhavan.

While it is raining non-stop, it is also seen that many electrical posts in and around the city are in a precarious condition posing risk to the people.

Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in the Northeast for the next few days.