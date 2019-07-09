Contractors seek early release of pending bills

TURA: Contractors from East Garo Hills under the banner of the East Garo Hills Tribal Contractors Association (EGHTCA) have written to the District Treasury Officer questioning the long delay in the payment of their dues.

In their letter to the official, the contractors lamented that they were yet to be paid their dues despite everything necessary like advice lists and bills for various departments having been already passed and sent to the TO’s office for passing, well before the end of the first quarter.“We urge you to look into the matter so that our pending bills can be released at the earliest,” the letter written by the contractors read.