CM reminds PM on agri varsity

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has reminded the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on the need to establish Central Agricultural University in Meghalaya.

In a recent reminder letter to the prime minister, Sangma urged him to move a Bill in Parliament under entry 64 to facilitate establishment of Central Agricultural University, Kyrdemkulai as an institution of national importance.

Sangma, while reminding the prime minister about his previous letter sent on August 4 last year, said the establishment of the university will achieve the dream of doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

The land for the purpose was handed over to the Department of Agriculture and Research Education (DARE) on December 4, 2014.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, in a separate letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, said Northeastern region being substantially agrarian is in dire need of manpower in the agriculture and allied sectors and the university will cater to the needs of farmers of the region.

The issue of establishing the university was also taken up by the post graduate students of agriculture and PhD scholars of Meghalaya when they met Banteidor on Monday.

The delegation was led by RTI activist Arju Dkhar.