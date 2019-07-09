CBI searches 110 places in major crackdown

NEW DELHI: In a nationwide crackdown, the CBI on Tuesday searched some 110 places across 19 states and Union Territories in what is being viewed as the Modi government’s biggest ever action against corruption.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered around 30 separate cases relating to corruption, criminal misconduct and arms smuggling among others.



According to a senior agency official, the raids started early morning in various cities including Delhi, Bharatpur, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Pune, Jaipur, Goa, Raipur, Hyderabad, Madurai, Kolkata, Rourkela, Ranchi, Bokaro, Lucknow besides in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar.



The CBI last week carried out raids at over 50 places in 14 states and Union Territories. Premises of 13 companies and bank officials across the country were searched for alleged bank frauds amounting to Rs 1,139 crore.



The search and seizure was one of the biggest simultaneous, synchronised actions against bank loan defaulters in recent times.



IANS