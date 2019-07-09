Butchers appeal against price hike

SHILLONG: The Khasi Jaintia Butchers’ Welfare Association (KJBWA) has requested the beef sellers to sell meat at a uniform and the existing price without any increase.

In a statement issued here, president of KJBWA Generous Warlarpih expressed concern about those exploiting the consumers by selling beef at an exorbitant rate.

The association held an emergent executive committee meeting and said that beef sellers in their individual capacity increased the price of beef and association did not direct them to do so.

He went on to add that if the beef sellers do not seem to earn any profit, they can shut down their shops for some time.