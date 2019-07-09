Bumrah basically unplayable: Vettori

Manchester: Former captain Daniel Vettori believes Jasprit Bumrah is “basically unplayable at this stage” and urged New Zealand to steer clear of the Indian speedster when the two sides clash in the first semifinal here Tuesday.

Bumrah has emerged as India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 wickets in eight games as India looked in top form, winning seven games and losing just one against England. “England against India at Edgbaston probably showed New Zealand the way to approach setting a big total. Jasprit Bumrah is basically unplayable at this stage, and against England he was his usual economical self. But despite that, England targeted everyone else,” Vettori wrote in his column for the ICC. “They were aggressive from the off against the spinners, against Hardik Pandya and they even got to Mohammed Shami at the death as well,” Vettori said. New Zealand managed to qualify for the semifinals by the skin of their teeth, pipping Pakistan on a superior net run rate while India cruised into the knock stage as table toppers. The two teams will meet for the first time in the tournament after their group stage encounter was washed out. Vettori advised New Zealand to take an aggressive approach with the ball. (PTI)