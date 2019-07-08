Women repair PWD road at WKH village

Apathy of authorities compels extreme step

SHILLONG: A group of women under ‘Iamynjurlang’ Village Organisation repaired the PWD road from Jakhong to Umpongdeng in West Khasi Hills, which was lying unattended for several years.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the women said hardships and challenges had forced them to take the initiative to repair the long forgotten kutcha road, which is the lifeline for hamlets in the area.

The process to construct the PWD road from Mawkarah to Jakhong started in 2002 but till date it remains a kutcha road.

Some portion of the PWD road, which is part of PMGSY scheme, is motorable only during winter and summer. The residents face hardship resulting in even loss of lives.

There were instances of women giving birth while travelling on the road on their way to hospital. Village leaders, women’s organisations, youth groups, and individuals had met several government leaders, including Metbah Lyngdoh, the local MLA, to air their grievances but in vain.

Jakhong village is more than 50 years old with around 160 households.

The village is under Hima Nongkhlaw under Mairang Civil Sub-Division.

A woman informed that the village soil is productive and good for cultivation of different types of crops, but in the absence of roads, the area is left unattended and ignored thereby affecting its development.

A woman’s plight

Another woman said she wanted to go to the hospital to deliver her baby but since the condition of the road was too bad, she was scared to travel and hence on July 5, she delivered a baby boy without assistance from anyone during labour.

President of Iamynjurlang Village Organisation said, “We would like to request the government, the local representatives and concerned authorities to kindly look into the matter and to take immediate action to repair the remaining portion of the road so that the plight of the people of the area can be addressed”.

The secretary of the organisation said, “We thank all those who have helped us especially Nangwanlambok Nongsiej, the contractor who provided JCB and trucks to carry sand and stones to repair the road and the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) members for taking keen initiative to help us”. She also thanked the village Durbar and all the members of the village for joining together in repairing the road.

The Iamynjurlang Village Organisation said it is pitiful to see that the women had to take such extreme step of repairing the road in a matrilineal society where women are treated with respect and dignity. Instead, the local MLA and MDC should have taken responsibility to address the varied needs of the constituency, it said.