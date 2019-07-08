Tite dismisses rumours of leaving Brazil

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil coach Tite has vowed to respect his contract regardless of the outcome of the Copa America final against Peru, amidst rumors he’s set to quit.

Tite gave short shrift to journalists asking about his future ahead of Sunday’s final in which Brazil are aiming for a first major tournament victory in 12 years. “My contract is until 2022 and I’ll be faithful to it,” said the 58-year-old on Saturday. His assertion came after press reports claimed that he was angry a number of his backroom staff either have left or will be leaving after the Copa. And he hit out at those spreading false rumors. “I don’t believe criticism means you’re against someone, criticism is having a different opinion,” he said. “The only thing I question is wrong information. When you have a comment based on wrong information it’s either due to a lack of competence or ill intentions.” Despite a coaching career that has lasted almost 30 years, Tite said he’s still learning every day.

“It’s a constant apprenticeship in dealings with you journalists, when we exchange information and ideas with (his assistant) Cleber (Xavier), when interacting with the players,” he said. “I do have several flaws but the will to learn and observe is a virtue I have.” He added. (AFP)