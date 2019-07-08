Take us lightly at your own peril: Munro

Manchester: Right from the start of the World Cup in England and Wales, talks have surrounded around how hosts England and India were favourites to lift the trophy at the Lord’s on July 14.

Some also spoke about Australia rising to the challenge as the defending champions have the habit of lifting their game when it came to the showpiece event. South Africa too were discussed as the fourth team which could make the knockout stages.

However, not many gave New Zealand a chance. While the 2015 runners-up have been a constant threat in limited overs cricket, they came in under the radar and Kiwi batsman Colin Munro said that was exactly what helped them sneak into the final four. As things stand, New Zealand are the fourth team in the semifinals and will play India at Manchester on Tuesday.

“Everyone can keep talking about the Aussies and the Indians, we don’t really care about that to be honest. Our job is to focus on what we can do and we know that if we can play to our potential, we can beat anybody.

“The guys can keep talking about them, but we will sneak in as the third or fourth favourite and see what happens thereafter,” he told IANS before the start of the campaign and that is exactly what has happened.

With just 125 runs from six games with a highest score of 58*, Munro hasn’t lived up to the expectations in the World Cup so far. But for the Kiwi player, it is all about going in and giving his best for the team in whatever capacity, be it on the field or off it. (IANS)