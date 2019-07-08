State to have drug policy, rehab centre

SHILLONG: A drug policy and a rehabilitation centre are on the cards with the state government taking cognizance of the fact that drug abuse is posing a major challenge in the state and the need to combat the menace.

Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla while admitting that drug abuse is spreading all over the state, said that the department is preparing the drug policy.

“We are hopeful that with this policy we may be able to bring some change,” said Shylla.

He also admitted that awareness drives on the ill effects of drug abuse carried out from time to time haven’t helped much and the drug policy is the right way forward.

The state has recently witnessed an upward trend in the number of drug users in the state besides occasional arrest of drug peddlers and suppliers.

Drug related crimes like theft, robbery and even killings are also taking place. Not just the law enforcing agencies, many a time locality vigilant groups have also apprehended drug peddlers and handed them over to the police.

Informing that he had recently held a meeting with the Synjuk Ki Rangbahshnong on the issue, Shylla said, “They have requested the state government to enact stringent laws and not to release the offenders easily as has been the trend”.

Stressing on the importance of rehabilitation, the minister said that the state is government will come up with a rehabilitation centre soon and the health department is currently on the lookout for land for the purpose.

He further appealed for a holistic approach from the line departments to combat the menace.