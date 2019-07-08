SSA teachers to seek legal recourse if demands not met

TURA: The All Meghalaya SSA School Teachers Association (AMSSASTA) has warned of taking legal recourse against the government if it failed to respond to its many demands.

The teachers have since long been demanding among others the regularization of their services, enhanced salary at par with their counterparts from other states and the immediate release of their long pending arrears.

The teachers are also seeking a change in the system of salary payment and suggested that it (salary) be transferred directly to each teacher’s personal account through e-transfer or other forms just like it is being done in the case of Cook cum helpers, CRCs, BRCs, Job Card holders of MGNREGS etc.

“Most of us have been in service for years and many are qualified to be regularized as per the NCTE norms. Taking this into consideration, the government should regularize our services. We also demand the enhancement of our salaries and the release of our pending arrears,” D Maring, a leader of the AMSSASTA, Central body said in a statement.

According to the statement a total of 5512 untrained and 296 trained SSA LP teachers and 6039 untrained and 637 trained SSA UP teachers in the state are yet to receive their arrears.

“Earlier, the government made the excuse that it did not receive funds from the centre. This time we urge the government to get the funds or we will have no other option but to seek legal help from the court,” the association warned.Meanwhile, the association also informed that it would be sending a delegation to Delhi to meet with MHRD officials and inquire about various problems plaguing them including the pending arrears.