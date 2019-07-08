Sports Snippets

Wishes pour in as Dhoni celebrates his 38th birthday

Leeds: Cricketers past and present, apart from the legions of his fans from all walks of life, wished Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his 38th birthday, drowning the recent wave of criticism around the veteran’s approach to batting. Dhoni, who turned a year older Sunday, shook a leg with daughter Ziva in the presence of wife Sakshi as his teammates, in his preferred minimalist manner, celebrated the reverential figure’s birthday.



Afghanistan to play WI in India

New Delhi: Afghanistan will play a full series against the West Indies, including a lone Test match, in their adopted home country India in November, the country’s cricket board said. The “home” series will include three T20Is, three ODIs apart from the only Test, beginning from November 27, against the Caribbeans. The venue of the Test as well as the shorter-format games are yet to be decided. Afghanistan and the West Indies have played only 10 internationals between them, eight of those held in the Caribbean. The West Indies lead Afghanistan 5-4 in the head-to-head, their most recent victory coming in the ongoing World Cup. (PTI)



Marquez secures 10th victory

Berlin: Marc Marquez continued his perfect pole-to-flag record at the German MotoGP as the Repsol Honda rider racked up a 10th consecutive victory at the circuit on Sunday with teammate Stefan Bradl finishing a credible 10th.A gloomy start to the proceedings didn’t deter local fans who filled the grandstands at the Sachsenring circuit from the early hours of the day. Mixed conditions for the morning warm-up limited the running time, but Marquez was able to top the session with Bradl ending a strong fifth. (IANS)



Bakker signs contract with PSG

Paris: Mitchel Bakker signed a four-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday following the expiration of his contract with Ajax Amsterdam.The Dutch defender came through the Ajax youth academy and is tied with the club until 30 June 2023.The 19-year old has played 13 UEFA Youth League games with the Dutch club and in November last year, he was in the Ajax first-team squad for their 2-0 UEFA Champions League victory at AEK Athens.Bakker is elated over his appointment as he said: “I’m very happy here, I feel good, and I’m really looking forward to getting started working in my new surroundings.” he said. (ANI)



Ian Gould retires from umpiring

Dubai: With Saturday’s India vs Sri Lanka clash at Headingley as his last, English umpire Ian Gould drew curtains on his umpiring career.An accomplished wicket-keeper, Gould was part of the squad that toured Australia in 1982-83, and in the fourth Test came onto the field as a substitute during Australia’s chase of 292 for victory in the Test and the series.First, as a player, he kept wicket for England at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1983, playing 18 ODIs in total, as well as more than 600 combined first-class and List A games.Nicknamed Gunner due to his time in the Arsenal youth set-up before settling on cricket.(ANI)