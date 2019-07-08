Sonowal congratulates Hima Das on winning gold

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated star Indian sprinter Hima Das for winning her second international gold in women’s 200m at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland on Sunday.

Hima clocked 23.97 seconds to clinch the gold for the second time in a week. Earlier, the Assam runner had clocked 23.65 seconds on her way to gold in the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix, also in Poland, on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Sonowal while conveying his congratulations to the sprinter said that her prolific international records have made the state as well as the nation proud. He also wished her success in her future endeavour.