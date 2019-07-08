NSF non-committal on inhabitants’ list

GUWAHATI: The Naga Students’ Federation is exploring whether the “Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland” could be “practically implemented” but declined to comment whether such an exercise draws a parallel with the National Register of Citizens in Assam.

The Nagaland government, based on a notification issued on June 29, 2019, is preparing a master list of all indigenous inhabitants – Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) – from July 10 next.

The register is seen as a measure to prevent people from acquiring fake indigenous inhabitants’ certificates (IIC).

“We are yet to formally discuss and issue an official statement in regard to the move but it remains to be seen whether such an exercise could be feasible and effectively implemented on the ground,” NSF president, Ninoto Awomi told The Shillong Times on Monday.

The government has set a two-month period to come out with the list which will be based on an extensive survey and official records of indigenous residents from villages and urban wards.

Along with state’s chief secretary and home commissioner, nodal officers of the rank of a secretary will monitor the implementation without involvement in the adjudication process.

Asked whether the exercise could be compared to NRC, Awomi declined to make any comment. “As of now, we cannot comment on it,” he said.

The NSF, which is in favour of accommodating ‘Nagas by blood and not by adoption’, however backed the suggestion of the Joint Committee on Prevention of Illegal Immigrants to make December 1, 1963 the cut-off date for considering people other than the recognised tribes of Nagaland as indigenous inhabitants.

“Though we have not made any formal announcement, we support December 1, 1963 as the cut-off date as suggested by the pressure group,” the NSF president said.

Nagaland has 16 recognised indigenous communities.

The register will be the first official master list of Nagaland’s indigenous inhabitants. Some are comparing it to the NRC in Assam, which is being updated and set for publication by the end of this month.