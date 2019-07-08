MLA’s daughter hurt in road mishap

TURA: A daughter of Baghmara Independent legislator Samuel M Sangma was injured when the car she and her two sisters were travelling in went off the road while negotiating a dilapidated bridge at Dumnikura in South Garo Hills on Sunday.

The poorly maintained bridge on National Highway 62 incidentally falls under Sangma’s constituency.

Sangma’s three daughters were travelling from Baghmara towards Tura when the accident occurred on the bridge.

Sources said that one of the daughters who was driving the vehicle, a Ford Endeavour, could not control it as it tried to go over the badly maintained bridge only to fall off the road. The youngest daughter sustained minor injuries to her forehead and feet and was later treated at Tura civil hospital and discharged. The Dumnikura bridge is one of the oldest on the highway connecting Baghmara. Years of neglect over maintaining it has further eroded its structure posing a threat to commuters using the road.