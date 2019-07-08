MeghaMart launched in state with eye on global market

TURA: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday launched the website of MeghaMart from his office chamber in the presence of the Co Chair of Young Leaders Connect (YLC) 6, Larsing M. Sawyan, members of YLC, local entrepreneurs and other officials in Shillong.

MeghaMart.com is an online registry and listing of local enterprises and their products created by the Government of Meghalaya through the Meghalaya Institute of Entrepreneurship (MIE) under the overall theme of ‘Made in North East’ and “Made in Meghalaya’ with the objective of providing a digital platform for local entrepreneurs and businesses of the North East and Meghalaya to reach out to global markets and audiences through MeghaMart’s social and digital media promotion and marketing.

With a tagline of “The Best of North East at your Doorstep” the website will provide the much needed exposure and access to such markets for SMEs of Meghalaya and the North East who lack formal business training, or those who cannot afford a brick and mortar shop in a marketplace and enable them to sell their products on a much wider scale than previously possible without them having to invest in a website of their own. Buyers of products can contact sellers through the site and directly negotiate quantities, prices, shipping etc while sellers will have to register their businesses or enterprises at https://meghamart.com/register/. A video guide on how to register and upload product photos is present on the page to assist first timers.

The launch of MeghaMart is part of the Chief Minister’s initiative to promote and foster enterprise and entrepreneurship in the state by providing a platform to showcase the products and services of these enterprises. Together with the Entrepreneur of the Month programmeand a host of other enterprise ecosystem initiatives by the Government,Meghalaya is leading the way to sustainable employment generation through entrepreneurship for the benefit of generations to come.