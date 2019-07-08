Meghalaya assures to clear ‘little bit of debris’ in Umiam Lake

SHILLONG: Meghalaya State Administration has asserted that there are little bit of debris in Umiam lake and the administration will swing into action immediately.

Few days back, a picture of a lake, of Umiam, full of waste and dirt went viral on social media and the picture, supported by writing claiming that it was taken in Umiam Lake, showed the entire lake was full of waste – bottles and plastic — and dirt.

An official on Monday said that there are some debris in Dongrila areas of the Umiam lake.

It was also informed that a meeting was convened in the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday and the matter of pollution not only in the lake but the entire city was discussed in detail.

Officials said there are plans to come up with a plan of action on reducing pollution in the entire district and they are looking to go for immediate solutions to address the concerns of pollution.

The meeting was attended by Shillong Municipal Board, Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, police and other agencies.