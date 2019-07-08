Local MLA donates ambulance to Nongpoh Civil Hospital

NONGPOH: The local legislator of Nongpoh constituency, Mayralborn Syiem on Monday donated an ambulance to the Civil Hospital, Nongpoh to fulfil the aspirations of the people as this hospital has been running without an ambulance for quite some time now.

The ambulance was handed over to the officials of the Civil Hospital Nongpoh in a function held at the premises of the Hospital in presence of the District Medical & Health Officer, Ri Bhoi District, Dr M Mawrie, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Nongpoh, Dr (Mrs) G Mihsil, Nongpoh MDC, Balajied Rani, doctors of the hospital and other prominent leaders.

It may be noted, patients admitted in this particular hospital faced severe difficulties due to non-availability of ambulance and the hospital authority had apprised this issue to the Government, but so far, the delayed on the part of the Government has prompted the local legislator to do it on his own.

Speaking at the function, Mayralborn Syiem said that the ambulance was donated following several complaints and difficulties reported to him by the people and that as a responsible legislator, it was his duty to try and fulfil the aspirations of the people as far as possible.

He also expresses his immense joy that he has been able to donate this ambulance which will serve the patients of the hospital and that he will continue to find ways and means to provide better health care facilities not just to the Civil Hospital Nongpoh, but to other CHCs, PHCs in the Constituency and the District as a whole.