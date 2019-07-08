Landslide leaves people high and dry

SHILLONG: Residents of Lawbah and border villages adjacent to Ryngku found themselves virtually stranded following a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall near Mawlaidong, Mawsynram on Sunday morning that washed a portion of the road.

People traverse Mawlaidong village while heading to Lawbah, Ryngku and other villages.

The MLA of Mawsynram, HM Shangpliang, has urged Chief Engineer Lam Sushiang to repair the road. It is learnt the repair work will take time.

Shangpliang asserted that the road condition was raised in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and suggested that an alternate road from Laitsohum has to be looked into. He maintained that the state government should initiate steps for better road connectivity as most of the border roads are in a dilapidated condition.