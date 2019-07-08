Five Assam districts hit by floods

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam continues to remain critical with at least five districts in the state current affected by the deluge, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Monday evening.

The districts affected are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Golaghat and Jorhat as three rivers, the Brahmatura, Dhansiri and Jia Bharali, flowing above danger level according to the Central Water Commission bulletin on Monday morning.

According to flood emergency warning system of ASDMA, there would be a low to moderate flood situation in five revenue circles of Golaghat district in Upper Assam in the next 48 hours.

A population of 12,631 across 43 villages has been affected even as no human lives have been lost so far.

Ten relief camps have been opened in Jorhat, Golaghat and Biswanath districts. Currently, 203 persons are taking shelter in six camps in Jorhat district with the authorities distributing relief items among the affected people.