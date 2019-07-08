EM’s call to preserve heritage

SHILLONG: “Jingshai ngi wad sawdong pyrthei, jingshai ka ri ngim tip eiei,” (we seek knowledge about the world yet remain ignorant about our land).

These words of noted Khasi bard late Soso Tham ring true as with the passage of time, efforts are being made to revive the diverse Khasi cultural heritage to stem the tide of westernisation.

The Arts and Culture Department of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is looked upon as the custodian of Khasi traditions tasked to weave together the different and vast cultural heritage of the Khasi Hills be it in East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi district.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Executive Member in charge of Arts and Culture Rangkynsai Kharbuki said, “Protecting and preserving our cultural heritage and identity is of utmost importance.

Many do not realise that we need to uphold our cultural identity. It seems we have neglected the need to safeguard our age-old custom and it is incumbent on all of us to keep the tradition alive.”

Stating that the department of Arts and Culture has numerous subjects, he said it aims to erect monoliths, to take steps to protect and preserve historical places, traditional dress and traditional musical instruments of the Khasis. He said, “We need traditional museum to showcase our rich cultural heritage as with the passage of time, they might become extinct. The traditional museum in Mawphlang is about 75 per cent to 80 per cent complete.”

Through the Arts and Culture Department, the Khasi Heritage Village in Mawphlang is to be developed to generate revenue. He said, “The traditional heritage huts are to be repaired since the windy conditions prevailing in the area make it a tough job to keep them intact.”

The much awaited and award winning Monolith Festival will likely be held this year, he informed. The festival showcases the cultural heritage in the form of Khasi village environment, handicraft and handloom, traditional cultural performances, ethnic fashion show, indigenous wine festival, indigenous food festival, indigenous music and games and traditional healers. The purpose of the programme is to preserve, promote and enrich the cultural heritage of the Khasi tribes in all their diversity.

On the other hand, the MDC from Umroi expressed concern that the authority to issue Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate has been “snatched” from the KHADC. According to him, the KHADC should get back the authority to issue the ST certificate.

However, limitations come in the form of funds. Stating that Rs 9 lakh has been allocated in the 2019-2020 budget, Kharbuki said, “It is too less as each constituency has to promote and preserve the cultural heritage and giving about Rs 30, 000 to 29 MDCs each to improve anything related to Arts and Culture in their respective constituency is too less.” He informed that the Council will approach the Tribal Affairs Ministry for funds.