DoNER secy reviews programmes in Aspirational dists

GUWAHATI: DoNER secretary, Inder Jit Singh chaired a meeting with the chief nodal officers and nodal officers of Aspirational districts of North Eastern region on Monday.

Singh reviewed the status of implementation of various programmes in different sectors in these districts.

The meeting decided to identify common issues, challenges and thrust areas of all the Aspirational districts with reference to the presentations made by the nodal officers and references of the data of NITI Aayog.

The DoNER secretary said the ministry would take follow-up action based on the inputs received from the nodal officers of Aspirational districts.

Singh instructed the concerned officers to monitor the progress of these districts on a regular basis on different parameters so that these districts improve their performance.

He further directed them to coordinate with the line ministries, state governments and districts administration to intensify their efforts for development of Aspirational districts.

Nodal officers of Barpeta , Baksa, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Hailakandi and Udalguri (Assam); Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh), Chandel (Manipur); Ri Bhoi (Meghalaya); Mamit (Mizoram); Kiphire (Nagaland); West Sikkim (Sikkim) and Dhalai (Tripura) made presentations based on themes of the Aspirational District programme.

The themes are health, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure, an official statement issued here said.











