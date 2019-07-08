Bumrah is key man for India

Leeds: Former skipper Krish Srikkanth believes the leader of the Indian bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah, will be their key player in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Manchester on Tuesday.

“Looking ahead to the semi-final, Bumrah is going to be a key man for Virat Kohli. India are lucky to have someone with the ability to take wickets with the new ball, come back later and break a partnership if needed, and then to restrict at the death,” Srikanth wrote in his column for ICC. The 59-year-old said Bumrah is someone who not only contributes with wickets but also can put the brakes on opposition’s scoring rate.

“From a bowling perspective, it was all about Jasprit Bumrah again. He really is the leader of the Indian attack. “He is the main weapon, he takes wickets, he can put on the brakes when the opposition are getting on top, he can do everything. We saw it against England when they were cutting loose, and against Sri Lanka again, when they were trying to attack,” said Srikanth. He was also all praise for opener Rohit Sharma, who became the first batsman to score five hundreds in a single World Cup, eclipsing former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara’s record. against Sri Lanka. Rohit can score this many centuries because he has rock solid defence.” added Srikanth. (PTI)