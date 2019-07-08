BCCI questions ICC on steps taken to avoid slogan fiasco

Manchester: With International Cricket Council (ICC) event head Chris Tetley asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take up the matter with the Indian High Commission in the UK following the banner fiasco in Headingley during the World Cup group game between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday, the cricket board has informed the ICC that while they are in touch with the authorities in the UK, they want clarity on the process put in place to avoid such a fiasco in Manchester when India play New Zealand in the semifinal on Tuesday.

In the letter to the ICC, in possession of IANS, BCCI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Johri wrote: “Kindly appraise us of the steps that have been taken by the ICC & the ECB to prevent any untoward incident when India play the semifinal on the 9th in Manchester. At our end we are also in touch with the Indian High Commission in the UK, for them to address the issue with the relevant UK authorities. Please keep us informed.”

A plane carrying the slogan “Justice for Kashmir” was first seen flying over the Headingley Cricket Ground on Saturday which was followed by another plane that had the slogan “India Stop Genocide & Free Kashmir”. It was further followed by another plane which asked people to stop mob lynching in India. (IANS)