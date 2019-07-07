Union minister reviews social welfare schemes in Assam

GUWAHATI: Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Saturday visited the city and reviewed the schemes of the ministry of social justice and empowerment and its implementation in Assam.

Athawale had a detailed discussion with officials of the department of social welfare and other departments about the schemes provided by the government for the welfare of the rural, ST, SC population and for the differently-able people of the state.

Briefing the media, the minister said his ministry was working for providing opportunities and facilities for the differently-able people so as to create an atmosphere which guarantees them equal opportunities.

“This can ensure the protection of their rights and enable their full participation in the society,” he added.

He informed that there are around 4, 08,000 divyang people in Assam whereas as per the 2011 census the number of divyang people in the country is 2.68 crore.

The minister said 1, 39,000 divyang people have received the divyang pension of Rs 1000 every month in Assam. He further informed that his ministry has increased reservation in central government, state government and semi government services for differently-able people.

On the success of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in the state, the minister informed that in comparison to 10.65 lakh cylinder connections in 2017-18, Assam has provided 10.88 lakh cylinders during 2018-19 with an estimated expenditure of Rs 1.21 crore.

“Under Jan Dhan Yojana, 1,48,71,000 accounts have been opened so far in Assam”, he added.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Assam, the minister said that around 5 lakh beneficiaries have got their homes so far and the target is to provide homes to 8.5 lakh beneficiaries by 2022.

“Under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) loans have been provided worth Rs 4187 crore to support micro or small business as well as start-ups,” he said.

