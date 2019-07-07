Teacher from GH celebrates centenary

TURA: If you thought 100 was enough, ask George N Marak who has been there, seen it, and lived to tell the tale.

From rural obscurity to the urban of Garo Hills, the life journey of Marak, who is also a teacher, has truly been awe inspiring and adventurous.

Marak’s journey started from Kanai Rongte Rasria in the vicinity of the Balpakram National Park and led him to Tura, the urban centre of Garo Hills.

This week, friends and his former students, many of whom had already retired from service, congregated with religious priests to celebrate his 100th year; Marak was one of the first school teachers when Don Bosco School in Tura started decades ago.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Bishop Andrew Marak of Tura together with George’s son Rev. Fr Januarius S Sangma, the Provincial of Don Bosco in Guwahati, led the faithful in celebrating the Holy Eucharist with Master George at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians in Tura.

“Looking back, one could say that it was a journey of sheer determination, coupled with God’s grace and accompaniment that flowed in abundant measure through the early missionaries. Deeply religious and achiever from numerous points of view, today, he is remembered, revered and loved by his colleagues and students for making a difference in the lives of people around,” said his son.

Though his parents were animists, who followed the traditional Songsarek religion, three of Master George’s children would go on to join the religious order of the Salesian Congregation which started Don Bosco School in Tura.

For someone who turned down two government job offers, George went on to teach hundreds of children in a career spanning decades at Don Bosco. The former Lok Sabha Speaker, Late Purno A Sangma, was one among many who was tutored by George during his school days.

“On reaching this milestone of 100 years of adventurous journey, we, his family and relatives, feel that it is time to thank God and celebrate. On this occasion, we would like to say that, more than the qualities of hard work and determination of Mr. George, it was the invisible but visibly present Grace of God the almighty which has done great things in his life,” said Fr Januarius.