State water policy draft in public domain

SHILLONG: The state government has completed the draft of the much-needed water policy and it has been put in public domain for suggestions and feedback from the people.

Informing this here, Water Resources Minister Metbah Lyngdoh said that after receiving suggestions from the public, the policy will be brought before the Cabinet.

Maintaining that the water policy can address the issue of water scarcity in the state, he also stressed on the need for larger public participation and involvement in the policy.

It is learnt that different government departments and autonomous district councils have already given their suggestions on the policy.

When asked about the need to protect catchment areas of the state, he said that the government would have to create awareness and identify those catchment areas all over the state to protect them.

Rain water harvesting is another area the government is going to focus on.

“We are stressing on the three R’s — recycle, reuse and reduce water consumption,” he said.

On being asked about the increasing pollution of the waters of the Wahumkhrah and Umshyrpi rivers, he said that the two were under the Urban Affairs department, but now the Water Resources department has taken them over and necessary action would follow for their protection.