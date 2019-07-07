MLA kin in road mishap due to faulty bridge

TURA: A personal vehicle of Baghmara legislator Samuel M Sangma carrying three of his children went off the road while negotiating a dilapidated bridge at Dumnikura in South Garo Hills on Sunday.

The poorly maintained bridge on National Highway 62 incidentally falls under the jurisdiction of Baghmara constituency which is represented by Independent MLA Samuel M Sangma himself.

Three daughters of the sitting Independent legislator, who recently became an associated member of the UDP, were travelling in the vehicle from Baghmara towards Tura when the incident occurred on the bridge.

Sources say that one of the daughters of the legislator was behind the wheel of the Ford Endeavour SUV vehicle and could not control it as it tried to go over the badly maintained bridge only to fall off the road.The youngest daughter who sustained minor injuries to her forehead and feet was later treated at Tura civil hospital and discharged.

The Dumnikura bridge is one of the oldest bridges on the highway connecting Baghmara. Years of neglect over maintaining it has further eroded it’s structure posing a threat to commuters who use the route to head to and fro Baghmara.