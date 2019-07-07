Indie electronica guru to perform in city

By Prasanta Phukon

Dualist Inquiry is an Indie Electronica, a solo electronica project and is among the top 5 Indie Eletronica act in the country.

Sahej Bakshi, the man behind Dualist Inquiry, has around 32 hits. His unique music was also noticed by Rolling Stones that featured him several times, the first being in August 2011. “The newest kid in town is perhaps the farthest ahead,” the magazine wrote.

An NH7 Weekender Review of December 2010 said, “Experimental live mixing, guitar solos reminiscent of the New Wave and a lot of heart, Dualist Inquiry is creating a niche for himself. His set had every individual in the establishment moving and after the last track was played the crowd wanted an encore.”

Dualist Inquiry, apart from being a performing artist, is also a music producer and music entrepreneur and runs a record label by the name Dualism Records.

Come July 13, the city will experience this vibrant musician at Cloud 9. The event will be organised by ‘Alchemy Events and Promotions’, a Guwahati-based event management company that hosts events in Shillong too.

Bakshi first rose to prominence in what was then an amorphous Indian independent music scene, capturing fans at the intersection of guitar music and rhythmic electronic dance. A full-length debut followed with Doppelganger, an album that did as much for Bakshi’s blazing popularity as it did for a legion of budding music producers keen to make it in the industry, in 2013.

The next two years turned out to be the most challenging with his internal and external worlds colliding in spectacular fashion.

In an effort to resist being divided into discrete sections or categories in music, Bakshi burrowed deep to explore a new sonic playground, going on to write and release another full-length album, 2016’s Dreamcatcher, a more wholesome, pop-oriented album that pre-dated regional

trends and took both critics and fans by surprise.

By 2017, after having delivered three immensely-popular EPs, a pair of ambitious full length albums and headlining almost every major stage in India, Bakshi retreated into solitude with a conscious goal to learn and evolve. Eventually, the hiatus led to the birth of boxout.fm, an online community radio station he co-founded with DJ MoCity. It is a platform that is making noise for all the correct reasons and has rightfully become a pillar for community-supported initiatives in music.

The inspiration garnered from this helped birthed a brand new chapter for Dualist Inquiry, one bursting with revitalised ideas.