In Letter & Spirit

To Sunday Shillong,

This is in reference to the article ‘Fresh from the lowlands’ that was published on June 30. It was a pleasure reading about the Garo vendors who sell a variety of fruits and vegetables in different parts of the city. There is indeed a need for consolidating the market and the government should do that immediately by providing a separate space to these vendors. This will not only help in promoting indigenous produce from Garo Hills but also provide security to these poor vendors. The farm produce sold by these vendors are organic and need to be promoted. In this context I would like to mention that the government should immediately set up separate organic markets at vital points to promote healthy eating as well as local farm produce. A separate space for organic fruits and vegetables will help buyers in identifying their choices and give sellers the opportunity to earn more. While the government has several schemes for farmers and is going all out to make organic food popular, marketing of these products still remains disorganised. Vendors selling organic produce should raise their voice and put pressure on the authorities concerned to address their problems.

Thanking you

Gavin Kharshandy

To Sunday Shillong,

This is in reference to the article ‘Take off our burden, please’ published in the July 23 edition. The issue of heavy school bags is serious and the government should act promptly to stop this torture on our children. There are three school-going children in my family studying in two reputed schools. Despite their reputation, none of these two schools has taken the notification of the government seriously and is not implementing the same in letter and spirit. In a situation like this, the government should not stop at issuing notification but also ensure that all schools in the state follow it. There should be surprise checks and any school found violating the guidelines should be penalised. Without penalty or harsh action schools will not act and as a result our children will continue to suffer. Many children already suffer from back pain, stress and other ailments thanks to the unnecessary pressure that schools put on them. Schools should not give more homeowrk and instead teach their students properly in class.

That the government thinks that its duty is over by giving the notification, as reflected in the article, only shows its lackadaisical attitude and lack of determination to bring about a positive change in today’s education system. Or else, it will only jeopardise the future of our children who are already slouching under the burden of school bags for no reason.

Thanking you

Name withheld