GH cops arrest suspect behind beheading of child

TURA: A man who lured a young girl child to a paddy field on the pretext of catching crabs only to behead her has been arrested by Garo Hills police after public caught and gave him a sound trashing on Saturday.

The horrific case came into being in North Garo Hills District following the disappearance of a 6 year girl a day earlier from Daglapara Garo village in the neighbouring Goalpara District of Assam.

The child went missing on Friday evening after she accompanied a young man who promised to take her out to hunt crabs from the nearby paddy fields.

Her decapitated head was found at Kentra area of Kharkutta closeby the Manda river, the next day after a frantic search and eyewitnesses accounts recall spotting her in the company of a man who was soon identified.

Villagers from Damra village apprehended the suspect on Saturday and he was thrashed by an angry mob before Assam police rescued him and took him into custody.

The accused has reportedly confessed to the murder.

) Following the confession by the prime suspect, a search for the body of the girl was undertaken by North Garo Hills police with help of locals in the area where the decapitated head was reportedly dumped.

The search continues to retrieve the body of the innocent young child whose life was snuffed out in a gruesome and horrific manner.