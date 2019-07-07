As part of Swachh Bharat programmme, doctors and medical staff of Tura Civil Hospital conducted a cleaning drive of the immediate surroundings of the hospital on Saturday. Besides the medical fraternity of the hospital, the cleaning drive saw active participation of the residents of the surrounding locality and the owners of the various business establishments. A major drain at the entrance of Tura Civil Hospital which had been clogged with plastic and glass bottles , plastic packaging and sand was successfully cleared during the drive. ST photo MEGHALAYANews Alert Doctors, medical staff of Tura Civil hospital launch cleaning drive By From Our Correspondent Last updated Jul 7, 2019